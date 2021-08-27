Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 174.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Hasbro by 26.4% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 24.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,279. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

