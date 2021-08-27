Brokerages Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE HUT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

