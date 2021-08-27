Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,952. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

