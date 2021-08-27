Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

