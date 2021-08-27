Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.