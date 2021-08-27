Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $538,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

