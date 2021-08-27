Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $24.00

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

