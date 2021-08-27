Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $34.50

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,364,968.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,727,930 shares of company stock worth $201,539,736. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Certara by 101.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 970,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.