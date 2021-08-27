Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $52.58

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,507. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

