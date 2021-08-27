Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $121.20

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:PAC opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

