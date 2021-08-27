Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) PT at $211.00

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE MSGS traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,480. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -294.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

