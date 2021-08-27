Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $148.57

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.16. 3,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,172. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

