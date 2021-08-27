Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 118.33

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £924.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.45.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

