Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 118.33

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £924.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.45.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.