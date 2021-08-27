Brokerages Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) PT at $35.79

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TA. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.30. 555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,829. The company has a market capitalization of $587.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $40.80.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.