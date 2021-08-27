Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

TSE BMO opened at C$127.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

