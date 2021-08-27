Brokers Offer Predictions for CoreCivic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

