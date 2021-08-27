Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCYX. Aegis lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

