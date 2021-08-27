BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$108.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.90.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$106.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. BRP has a 1-year low of C$61.35 and a 1-year high of C$119.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.59.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

