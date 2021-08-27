Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,843. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

