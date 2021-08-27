Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Sells $497,600.00 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 68.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

