Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.19. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

