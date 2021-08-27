Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $395.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.30.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $318.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.