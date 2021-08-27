Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $23.89. Caleres shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

