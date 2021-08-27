Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 219,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 74,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)

Calibre Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It involves in the operation of Primavera Gold-Copper, Santa Maria Gold, IAMGOLD, Centerra, and Rosita mining projects. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

