Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.46.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.