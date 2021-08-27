Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.43 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

