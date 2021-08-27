Campbell Soup to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

