Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

