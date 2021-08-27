Canaccord Genuity Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.
Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
