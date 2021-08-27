Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 118,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 200,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 813.80%.

In other news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

