Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

NYSE CM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. 16,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

