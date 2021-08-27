Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.