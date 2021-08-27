Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$168.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$147.29. The company had a trading volume of 800,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,058. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

