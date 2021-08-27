Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 3.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 41,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,862,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 53.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

