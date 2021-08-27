CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

DBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

