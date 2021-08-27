Carbon Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $70,142.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00123886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00153376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.37 or 1.00870176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.74 or 0.01039782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.14 or 0.06704609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,775,736 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

