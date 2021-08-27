CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.72. 439,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,166. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

