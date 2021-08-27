Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 630.2% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

