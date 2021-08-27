Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

