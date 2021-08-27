Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.48 million, a P/E ratio of 151.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

