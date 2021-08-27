Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 40,767 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $351.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,374,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carvana by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after buying an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

