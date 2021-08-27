Cary M. Flanagan Sells 2,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.85 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $12,215,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

