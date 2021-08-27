CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.27 million and $59,173.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

