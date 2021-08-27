Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The company has a market cap of $467.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

