CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 278,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 170,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,961. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

