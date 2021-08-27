Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11. 11,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,656,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

