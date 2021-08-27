CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

