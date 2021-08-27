CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.