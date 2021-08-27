CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of CF Industries worth $62,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

