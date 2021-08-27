Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles River exited the second quarter of 2021 on a strong note, with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses drove Manufacturing Solutions revenues in the reported quarter. Based on a strong second-quarter performance and expectations of robust client demand through the remainder of the year, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Meanwhile, the company expects strong synergies from the acquisition of Cognate, which will help it to offer CDMO services in the high-growth, high-science cell and gene therapy sector. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Over the past three months, Charles River has been outperforming its industry. Yet, escalating costs are a concern. Stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuation are other woes.”

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Shares of CRL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.71. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.83. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $439.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

