Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $820.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $807.14.

Shares of CHTR opened at $797.40 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $802.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

